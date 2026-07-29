Help Benue IDP Children Acquire Free Education

SAVE THE FUTURE OF BENUE IDP CHILDREN

Today, thousands of children displaced by violence in Benue State are growing up without access to quality education, proper guidance, and opportunities for a better future. Many have lost their homes, and some have lost their parents and loved ones.

We believe these children deserve more than survival—they deserve hope.

Our vision is to establish a free school for IDP children, beginning with at least 50 children. The school will provide quality education, cultural and moral development, security awareness, and practical skills acquisition to help them become responsible and productive members of society.

We cannot do this alone.

We are calling on compassionate individuals, organizations, churches, businesses, and volunteers to join this mission. Your support can help provide learning materials, school furniture, teaching resources, meals, and a safe learning environment for these children.

No donation is too small. Every contribution brings us one step closer to giving a child hope, dignity, and a future.

Together, we can turn pain into purpose and restore hope to a generation.

Donate. Volunteer. Partner with us.

"A child educated today is a community restored tomorrow."