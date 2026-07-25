Help beloved community member with recovery

We’re raising funds for someone deeply loved in our community who is courageously choosing sobriety and taking the next step toward lasting recovery.





Out of respect for the principles of anonymity, we won’t be sharing his name—but please know this is a real person, a father, hardworking individual who has already been doing the difficult work of staying sober. Now, he’s reached a point where professional treatment is not just important—it’s necessary.





Like so many others, he’s facing a heartbreaking reality: getting help comes at a cost he simply cannot afford. Rehab is expensive, and stepping away from daily life means losing income and stability. He has recently lost a major source of income and is already struggling to stay afloat. If he enters treatment now, he risks falling behind on rent for his home and child support, losing his insurance, and potentially having to rebuild his livelihood from the ground up.





No one should have to choose between recovery and survival.





Your support will help cover:





* Rehab and treatment costs

* Rent for his home and child support during treatment

* Basic living expenses and insurance

* A small financial cushion to help him rebuild once he completes rehab





Every donation, no matter the size, helps remove one more barrier





"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever." – 1 Chronicles 16:34