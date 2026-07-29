Hey, I’m Beammy a BMW 340i with a big dream and 3.0L heart.





Right now, I may look clean on the outside but my journey is far from finished. I was built to become something greater: my final form, a one of a kind machine inspired by GT3 styling and performance, and the passion that created me. Every mod so far has been a step toward that vision, but there’s still a long road ahead before I become everything I’m meant to be.





From new aero parts and suspension upgrades to performance enhancements and custom details, every piece added brings me closer to the build my owner has imagined since day one. But transformations like this take time, dedication and support. That’s why I’m asking for a little bit of help from those who love cars, creativity, and watching something special come to life.





Even a small donation can make a real difference. A few dollars might help with my next part, my next upgrade, or the next step in my transformation. To some it may seem small—but to me, it means the world and a step closer to my final form.





This isn’t just about building a car. It’s about building a story. Every mile, every upgrade, every challenge and every victory will be documented and shared on instagram and YouTube, so everyone who supports me can follow the journey from where I am now to what I will become.





Thank you for believing in me and helping me become the Beammy I was always meant to be.



