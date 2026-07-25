Help Batman

My 10 year old dog Batman is currently fighting for his life. Veterinarians said it was a 3-4 heart murmur which is causing significant turbulent blood flow and putting immense strain on his heart. we need to pay this amount immediately in order for him to start his treatment and be able to stay at home with us. he’s been an important member of our family for 11 years now and this truly has us devastated. every donation helps no matter how small. thank you in advance❤️