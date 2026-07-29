Help Bailey fight cancer and recover after surgery

Hi everyone,





We’re reaching out to ask for support for Bailey, a sweet and deeply loved dog who recently went through a very difficult medical journey.





What initially seemed like a lump on Bailey’s rear turned into something far more serious. After veterinary evaluation and testing, Bailey was diagnosed with cancer and urgently needed surgery. Thankfully, the surgery was completed successfully, but the emotional and financial burden has been overwhelming.





Bailey’s owner, Sheila, is currently a medical resident physician. As many know, residents work incredibly long hours while living on a very limited salary. Despite the financial strain, she did everything possible to make sure Bailey received the care and surgery he needed — paying for everything out of pocket without hesitation to give him the best chance at recovery.





Bailey is more than a pet — he is family, a source of comfort after exhausting hospital shifts, and a loyal companion through some of life’s hardest moments.





We are hoping to raise funds to help with:

• Cancer-related veterinary care

• Surgical expenses

• Medications and follow-up visits

• Recovery and rehabilitation costs





Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean so much and help ease the financial stress during Bailey’s recovery. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for supporting Bailey and helping him continue his fight toward healing and recovery.





With gratitude,

Naomi.