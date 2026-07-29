Help, Bad Car Accident

My sister was recently last month involved in a pretty bad car accident, as a medical student who worked to pay tuition she has no extra funds to help her during these 8-16 weeks in a brace and using mobility tools. She has to have round the clock care and needs help with meals as well. Anything goes right to her expenses while she recovers. She is blessed to be alive and we are helping cover expenses as best as we can as a family. She was told she won’t be able to return to work for 6 months with PT or even closer to a year due to the plates in her back, legs and ankles.