Help Baby Sam get his surgery

Our precious son has already overcome so much in his young life. Born prematurely, he has shown incredible strength and resilience every day. Today, he is facing another difficult challenge, and we are humbly asking for your help.





For months, he has endured severe abdominal pain and numerous hospital visits. After extensive medical evaluations, doctors diagnosed him with symptomatic gallbladder disease and gallstones, a painful condition that is uncommon in children. The gallstones are causing inflammation and significant discomfort.





After carefully reviewing his case, his pediatric surgical team recommended surgery to remove his gallbladder, known as a cholecystectomy. They explained that delaying the procedure could increase the risk of serious complications, so we are doing everything possible to have the surgery as soon as we can.





Watching our son suffer has been heartbreaking. Knowing there is a treatment that can relieve his pain gives us hope, but the financial burden has become more than we can manage.





I have always had a heart for children and have volunteered at orphanages, caring for and supporting children in need. I never imagined that my own child would one day need the kindness and generosity of others. Asking for help is not easy, but we are doing so because our son’s health and future mean everything to us.





As if this medical journey was not enough, our family was recently affected by severe flooding. Our home was submerged, and we lost many of our belongings. We are currently staying with a relative while caring for our sick son and trying to rebuild our lives. This unexpected disaster has made it even more difficult for us to afford the urgent medical care he needs.





The cost of the surgery and medical care, including specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, medications, anesthesia, hospital admission, and recovery, is far beyond what we can afford. We have exhausted our savings trying to provide him with the care he needs, but we still cannot cover the remaining expenses.





We are reaching out with hope and faith, asking for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to giving our son the surgery he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing our campaign and keeping our family in your prayers would mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope during one of the most difficult times in our lives.





May God richly bless you.



