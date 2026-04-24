Help Baba, 66, Finish House For 3 Kids In Kano

Hello,





My name is Usman Abubakar. I am 66 years old, a father, a husband, and a man who has worked hard all my life.





For years I have been building a small house in Kano, Nigeria for my family. Allah blessed us with 3 children. My oldest is 12 and my youngest is just 7.





But age and hardship have slowed me down. My strength is no longer what it was, and I cannot afford roofing sheets, cement, tiles, fittings, pipes, or labor to finish the house.





Right now my wife and 3 children are living in very difficult conditions because the house is not complete. As a father, my greatest pain is seeing my young children without a safe, finished home. At 66, I worry every day about where they will sleep when I am no longer strong.





I am not asking for luxury. I only want dignity and shelter for my children. Your donation will help us finish:





Where every dollar goes:

1. Roofing sheets & labor - Complete

2. Plastering walls - 885,000 Naira

3. Borehole for clean water - 1,500,000 Naira

4. Flooring/tiles - 679,250 Naira

5. Electrical wiring & lights - 615,000 Naira

6. Ceilings - 611,000 Naira

7. Plumbing + toilets/kitchen - 550,000 Naira

8. Windows - 600,000 Naira

9. Painting - 502,600 Naira

10. Doors - 350,000 Naira





Total goal: 6,292,850 Naira





Every share, every $5, every prayer brings us closer. I have attached photos of the house so you can see for yourself. May Allah reward you for helping a father give his children shelter.





Thank you.





Usman Abubakar

Kano, Nigeria