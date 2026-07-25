Help Azhar Helping Hands - Feed Families in Pakist

*Hello Everyone*





My name is Azhar and I started *Azhar Helping Hands* to support families who are struggling to afford basic food in Karachi, Pakistan.





Many families in our area are going to bed hungry. Parents are worried about feeding their children. With your help, we want to provide *monthly rashan bags* to families in need.





*What your donation will do:*

Each rashan bag costs around *8,000 PKR* and includes:

- Flour, Rice, Cooking Oil

- Daal, Sugar, Tea

- Other basic groceries for 1 month





*Our Goal:*

We are aiming to help *50 families* with a total goal of *400,000 PKR*.

Every rupee will go directly to buying and distributing rashan. I will also share photos and updates here so you can see the impact.

Please donate whatever you can. Even a small amount helps.

And if you can't donate, please share this campaign with your friends and family.





May Allah bless you all.

*- Azhar*