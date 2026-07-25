Help Axle Beat Heartworm Disease

We adopted Axle after his previous family was moving and couldn't take him with them. Shortly after bringing him home, the neighbor who lived right next door to his previous home shared the heartbreaking conditions Axle had endured. We were told he spent much of his life confined to a kennel or enclosed porch, suffered neglect, and was physically abused.

We immediately took Axle to the veterinarian for a complete exam. There we learned he is heartworm positive with microfilariae (baby heartworms) circulating in his bloodstream, meaning he has likely been living with this disease for a long time.

He has started Heartgard and doxycycline to begin eliminating the microfilariae and prepare him for heartworm treatment. The full heartworm treatment is estimated to cost approximately $1,200, although we are also looking for a reputable low-cost clinic to help reduce the expense.

Despite everything he's been through, Axle is a loving dog who deserves the chance to live a healthy, happy life. We are committed to getting him the care he needs, but we could use some help.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Axle's heartworm treatment and veterinary care. If you're unable to donate, sharing his story would mean the world to us.

Thank you for helping give Axle the second chance he deserves. 🐾❤️