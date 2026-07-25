Help Avarie fund her trip to BFA Nationals!

Baseball for All Girls Baseball Organization is holding their National All-Girls baseball tournament this July in Rockford, Illinois! Avarie Manis, a 2nd year Jr. Challengers player, out of Eugene, will be going and playing for the California Waves, out of San Diego.

We are so excited to take Avarie out to Illinois to participate in her dream tournament, to play on a team with all girls! While she has been lucky to have other girls locally that she plays with, getting this opportunity is huge for her. This is a big trip, and costs are adding up. Any help from our community is much appreciated!

https://baseballforall.com/nationals/

https://www.facebook.com/cawavesbaseball/