Help Autistic child and Family, Single Mom

I am trying to Raise the funds to get my Daughter and Grand Kids a Place to Live, The have to move from the Temp Housing a Friend let them Live in, Also need Help with my Grandsons Autistic Doctor Bills, I have been helping them as much as I could, I got into a bad car accident, and I am unable to work, my heart breaks for my family, I am Praying that God will put His hand on my Family and relieve some of the Suffering my daughter and grandkids have been through,