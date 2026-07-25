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Help Kendall and Austin Become Mom and Dad

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$650 USD

Fundraiser created byAustin Warden

Fundraiser funds will be received by Austin Warden

Help Kendall and Austin Become Mom and Dad

We have spent the last two years dreaming of the day we’d hold our first baby in our arms. That dream has been harder to reach than we ever imagined. We’ve built a life we’re truly grateful for. We’ve worked hard, stayed faithful through the ups and downs, and have finally reached a place where we can live somewhat comfortably — paying our bills, putting a little away, and feeling stable for the first time in our adult lives... but we still can’t have a baby on our own. For two years we’ve tried naturally — month after month of hope followed by disappointment, doctor visits, tests, tears, and more prayers than we can count. We’ve learned we need medical help, specifically IVF, if we’re going to have a chance at having the children God has placed on our hearts. The doctors are hopeful, and so are we — but the cost is staggering. IVF is expensive, and our insurance doesn't cover any of it. Even with careful saving, the out-of-pocket expenses for medications, procedures, monitoring, and the possibility of additional cycles have us feeling discouraged and stressed. We’ve prayed and feel strongly that this is the path we’re being called to walk, and we will someday know the reason we've gone through this. Every dollar raised will go directly toward our IVF journey so we can give our future child the best possible start.


We know not everyone can give, but every single prayer matters. If you can share our story, that helps more than you know. We believe in a God who forms life in the womb, who hears the cries of His children, and who works miracles every day. We’re trusting Him with this, even when it’s scary and uncertain. If you are able to support us, whether with a gift of any size or by lifting us up in prayer, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for standing with us as we fight for the family we’ve dreamed of.


With gratitude,

Austin & Kendall


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