Help Aubri chase her goals

We are raising funds to support Aubri’s dream of playing competitive club volleyball—a passion that has truly shaped who she is becoming. And we as her parents need your help! all proceeds with go directly towards her club dues- which include ; tournaments fees, as well as hotel and travel expenses.





Over the last 3 years, we’ve watched her pour her heart into this sport. Early mornings, long practices, sore muscles, and countless hours of hard work—she shows up every single time with determination and love for the game. Volleyball has given her confidence, meaningful friendships, and life lessons in perseverance that reach far beyond the court.

Competing at this level is an incredible opportunity for her to continue advancing her skills and grow into the athlete she strives to be. It brings her closer to the competitive level she’s working so hard to reach, and fuels her long-term dream of one day giving back to the sport as a volleyball coach.





As exciting as this journey is, it also comes with significant costs, including tournament fees, travel, uniforms, and training. While we are committed to supporting her every step of the way, we are asking for a little help from those who believe in her journey.





Any donation, no matter the size, means more than just financial support—it’s encouragement, belief, and an investment in a young athlete chasing her goals. Your kindness helps make this season possible and reminds her that she’s not alone in pursuing her dreams.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting her and being part of something so meaningful to her.