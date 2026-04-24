Help Atlas Build the Future He Dreams Of

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

We are reaching out today to ask for help supporting an incredible young boy who has discovered a genuine passion for learning, creating, and building.

Atlas is 11 years old and currently learns through a homeschool program called Homelinks. After struggling for years in a traditional classroom environment, we made the difficult decision to remove him from public school and find an educational path that better supported his learning style. Since then, we have watched him grow into a confident, curious, and highly capable young man.

One of the most transformative parts of that journey has been Steamoji.

Steamoji is a hands-on STEAM academy that teaches children coding, robotics, engineering, 3D design, electronics, and creative problem-solving. It has given Atlas something we have rarely seen before: sustained focus, excitement, confidence, and a genuine love of learning.

Atlas has already begun designing and creating his own 3D models, exploring animation and coding, and developing the foundational skills needed for future careers in technology and engineering. More importantly, he is learning patience, discipline, critical thinking, resilience, and the confidence that comes from creating something with his own hands.

When asked why Steamoji matters to him, Atlas said:

"It feels exciting when I create something. I dream of making RC cars, boats, planes, rovers, rockets, mini games, and other amazing things. When I complete a project it makes me feel excited and satisfied and like I accomplished something."

Steamoji's instructors have shared that Atlas is thriving in this environment. They describe him as curious, determined, and deeply engaged in the learning process. They believe he is at a critical age where these skills and experiences can shape his confidence and future opportunities for years to come.

As parents, we are doing everything we can to support Atlas's growth. Alongside homeschooling, we invest in piano lessons, swimming, taekwondo, tutoring, and enrichment programs that help him continue developing into the remarkable young man he is becoming.

The challenge is that these opportunities come with significant financial costs.

A full year of Steamoji costs $3,499 when paid upfront. We will be contributing as much as we can ourselves, but we cannot do it alone.

Our goal is to raise funds that will allow Atlas to continue his STEAM education for another year so he can keep building the skills, confidence, and momentum he has worked so hard to develop.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will help invest in a young boy who dreams of becoming an engineer, inventor, and creator.

Supporters will receive periodic updates from Atlas sharing what he is learning, building, and creating throughout his journey.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign or offering words of encouragement means just as much.

Thank you for believing in Atlas, supporting his dreams, and helping him continue building a future filled with possibilities.

With gratitude,

Melissa Etchison & Atlas Etchison