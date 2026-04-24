GiveSendGo Logo

Help Atlas Build the Future He Dreams Of

Goal$3,600 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Etchison

Help Atlas Build the Future He Dreams Of

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

We are reaching out today to ask for help supporting an incredible young boy who has discovered a genuine passion for learning, creating, and building.

Atlas is 11 years old and currently learns through a homeschool program called Homelinks. After struggling for years in a traditional classroom environment, we made the difficult decision to remove him from public school and find an educational path that better supported his learning style. Since then, we have watched him grow into a confident, curious, and highly capable young man.

One of the most transformative parts of that journey has been Steamoji.

Steamoji is a hands-on STEAM academy that teaches children coding, robotics, engineering, 3D design, electronics, and creative problem-solving. It has given Atlas something we have rarely seen before: sustained focus, excitement, confidence, and a genuine love of learning.

Atlas has already begun designing and creating his own 3D models, exploring animation and coding, and developing the foundational skills needed for future careers in technology and engineering. More importantly, he is learning patience, discipline, critical thinking, resilience, and the confidence that comes from creating something with his own hands.

When asked why Steamoji matters to him, Atlas said:

"It feels exciting when I create something. I dream of making RC cars, boats, planes, rovers, rockets, mini games, and other amazing things. When I complete a project it makes me feel excited and satisfied and like I accomplished something."

Steamoji's instructors have shared that Atlas is thriving in this environment. They describe him as curious, determined, and deeply engaged in the learning process. They believe he is at a critical age where these skills and experiences can shape his confidence and future opportunities for years to come.

As parents, we are doing everything we can to support Atlas's growth. Alongside homeschooling, we invest in piano lessons, swimming, taekwondo, tutoring, and enrichment programs that help him continue developing into the remarkable young man he is becoming.

The challenge is that these opportunities come with significant financial costs.

A full year of Steamoji costs $3,499 when paid upfront. We will be contributing as much as we can ourselves, but we cannot do it alone.

Our goal is to raise funds that will allow Atlas to continue his STEAM education for another year so he can keep building the skills, confidence, and momentum he has worked so hard to develop.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will help invest in a young boy who dreams of becoming an engineer, inventor, and creator.

Supporters will receive periodic updates from Atlas sharing what he is learning, building, and creating throughout his journey.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign or offering words of encouragement means just as much.

Thank you for believing in Atlas, supporting his dreams, and helping him continue building a future filled with possibilities.

With gratitude,

Melissa Etchison & Atlas Etchison

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve