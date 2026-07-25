Help Astrid Return To School And Heal

I am a dedicated student at Arizona State University, working hard to earn my degree online while driving for Uber to cover tuition. Uber covers my tuition so long as I work, but lately, I have barely been able to work enough to maintain my scholarship. While in school, I can't work as much, which means I can't pay my debt. Earlier this year, my life changed dramatically when my father passed away in March. The grief made it impossible for me to continue my studies and work as much as I needed to. Before I had to step away, I was inducted into Psi Chi, the psychology honor society, and maintained a 4.0 GPA. My goal is to graduate summa-cumlaude and transfer into a fast-track doctorate program, where I plan to become a sex and relationship therapist specializing in the aftereffects of sexual assault.

Unfortunately, my grief had me working even less, and I couldn't afford to live. I ended up in debt, and now I can't return to school until my debt is paid off. This fundraiser will help me clear that debt and get back on track with my education and career goals.

Thank you for reading my story and for any support you're able to provide. All I want is to help people live better, healthier lives, and your generosity will help me reach that goal much faster. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for any help you can offer.



