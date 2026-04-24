Help Ashton Pearson race for Team USA in Spain

Hi I'm Ashton Pearson and I'm a 14 year old go kart racer. Help Ashton represent Team USA at the T4 Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain! Your support will help cover travel, entry fees, equipment, tires, fuel, and other racing expenses needed to compete against some of the best young drivers in the world. Every donation, no matter the size, brings Ashton one step closer to the starting grid. Thank you for believing in this journey and helping make this incredible opportunity possible! 🇺🇸🏁