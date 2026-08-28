Help Ashley Rebuild Her Home

My name is Ashley Becker. After leaving a domestic violence situation, I'm starting fresh with my two-year-old son. We're moving into a rent-to-own trailer that needs significant work.





When we first saw the place, it was heavily infested. I've cleaned it down to a minimum and treated it with mold killer, but because of black mold concerns, I want to do this right: new floors, walls, and ceiling throughout. The trailer also has wiring issues, it needs new outlets and a new door with frame. There are no cabinets, so I'll need to install those as well.





I've already spent what I could afford getting the trailer to this point. Now I'm asking for help with materials to complete the renovation safely. I'm open to donations of materials or financial support to purchase them, whatever works.





This home is a fresh start for my son and me. Any help at this point would be a blessing. Thank you for standing with us.