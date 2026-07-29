Help Ashley own Field of Stars Boutique

It's been Ashley's dream since she was a little girl to own a crystal store. She would dream about having a beautiful crystal store that was a community hub, a resource for the community and a fun experience for anyone who stepped foot in the doors. In 2021 Ashley's dream came true when she opened Field of Stars Boutique with her mom Tara. Ashley and Tara opened Field of Stars Boutique in a small building in the heart of the town they were both born and raised in. In 2024 they re-located to a new building and were able to expand. This was another dream come true!! After moving to a new location and facing a slowing economy, the relationship between Ashley and Tara became strained. In November 2025 everything fell apart. Ashley took over and Tara has since had very little involvement. In January they decided Ashley would buy out Tara's shares of Field of Stars Boutique. Since this agreement tensions have risen and now Tara is demanding $25,000 or she wants to close Field of Stars Boutique and liquidate everything. This has been a very emotionally and physically exhausting time for Ashley. She is facing losing her dream on top of her relationship with her mom. Since January Ashley has worked extremely hard to bring Field of Stars Boutique out of debt, to increase sales, and to fix up and beautify the store. Ashley has poured her heart and soul into this dream for the past almost 5 years. Ashley is a pillar in her community, donating towards many organizations in her community. Ashley is a healer and offers spiritual wisdom and healing to all who come to her. Ashley believes her mission from God is to heal the world and through Field of Stars Boutique she has been able to help countless people over the past few years. Ashley is now in need of help from her community and all of the amazing people who love this store. Please help Ashley keep Field of Stars Boutique open and serving the wonderful community of Goldendale and beyond!!