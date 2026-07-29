Help Ashaunna Pillow Become a Nurse

Hi everyone,

My name is Ashaunna Pillow, and I’m a full-time mom of three amazing children while working hard to build a better future for my family through nursing school.

Balancing motherhood and school hasn’t been easy, but becoming a nurse has always been my dream. I want to create stability for my children, build a meaningful career, and be able to care for others in my community.

Right now, I’m facing a financial challenge. My tuition cost is $8,000, and as a full-time mom, it’s been difficult to manage everything on my own. Between taking care of my kids, daily expenses, and keeping up with school, I truly need a little extra help to continue this journey.

I’m not giving up,I’m just asking for support to keep going.

Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward:

Tuition costs School supplies

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this means more than you know.

Thank you for believing in me and helping me build a better future for my family. 💕

With love and gratitude,

Ashaunna Pillow



