Help as I raise money for heart surgery

Hey my names David Peters, I’m a Christian who is very involved in my church and community. I have recently been having horrible dizzy spells and when I went to the doctor they found some major issues with my heart. After a few weeks of tests and treatment and finding out my heart is operating at only 40% I’m in desperate need for an operation and surgery. My insurance is fighting me tooth and nail and I’m trying to appeal but their reasoning is I’m 25 and in good health and these treatments and operations typically only happen later on in life. I’m doing everything I can but it’s affected my ability to work and I’m just desperately looking for a miracle to pay for these procedures.