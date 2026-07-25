Help Artem and His Family of 9 from Mariupol, Ukr.

Help Artem and His Family of 9 from Mariupol, Ukraine Stay Safe in the United States

Hello,

I would like to share the story of Artem and his family and ask for your consideration and support.

Artem and his wife are raising seven children, making them a family of nine. They came to the United States from Mariupol, Ukraine, seeking safety after the war changed their lives forever.

Before the war, they lived a normal life in Mariupol. They had their own home, jobs, friends, and plans for the future. During the war, their home was severely damaged and is now almost completely destroyed. They lost not only their house but also the life they had spent many years building.

Today, Mariupol remains under Russian occupation. Returning home is not a realistic option for their family. To reach Mariupol, they would have to travel through Russia and go through filtration procedures. Their city is no longer the safe home they once knew.

They have now lived in the United States for about a year and a half. Their children attend school, learn English, make friends, and are slowly recovering from the trauma of war. America has become the only place where their children feel safe and can look forward to a future.

Today they face another serious challenge. To continue living legally in the United States, the family must apply for Re-Parole and extend their legal status. The total cost for filing fees and related expenses for all nine family members is approximately $15,000.

At this time, Artem is the only person working. His wife stays home to care for their youngest daughter. All of their other children attend school. He works hard every day, but their income is only enough to cover basic living expenses such as housing, utilities, food, transportation, and other necessities for their large family.

They also have a vehicle that they hoped to sell to help cover some of these expenses. Unfortunately, it has serious transmission problems, and because of this issue they have been unable to find a buyer.

Asking for help is not easy for them. They have always tried to support themselves and provide for their children through their own work. However, the cost of maintaining their legal status in the United States is more than they can manage on their own right now.

If their family loses the ability to remain legally in the United States, they simply have nowhere safe to go. Their home is nearly destroyed, their city remains under occupation, and their children need stability, safety, and the opportunity to continue their education.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help them keep their family together, maintain their legal status, continue their children’s education, and remain in a safe environment while they rebuild their lives.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing their story with others.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. We are deeply grateful to everyone who takes the time to read their story and help this family.

With gratitude,

Artem and Family



