Help Armin Fight Advanced Colon Cancer

My name is Azin, and I am raising funds for my 35 year old brother, Armin, who is fighting advanced colon cancer in .

Just a short time ago, Armin was a healthy, active young father. He worked hard to provide for his wife and their two year old son. Like many families in , life became much more difficult after the recent war, and his income became unstable, making it increasingly hard to support his family.

Everything changed when he went to the hospital with severe abdominal pain, believing it was appendicitis. Further examinations revealed a tumor at the junction of his small intestine and colon.

He immediately underwent major surgery. Doctors removed part of his small intestine, the right side of his colon, and surrounding tissue. Because the cancer had extended close to his ureter, part of the ureter also required surgery, and a ureteral stent was placed.

His pathology report confirmed advanced adenocarcinoma (pT4b pN1b). The cancer had already spread into nearby tissues, and 3 out of 38 lymph nodes were positive. His doctors have repeatedly emphasized that chemotherapy must begin as soon as possible. Delaying treatment while waiting for the public healthcare system could significantly reduce his chances of recovery.

The first photo shows Armin today after surgery. He has lost a significant amount of weight in just a short time.

The second photo was taken before he became ill, when he was healthy and full of energy.

The third photo is with his wife and their little boy, who recently turned two. They are his biggest reason to keep fighting.

Our goal is to raise CAD $37,000 to help cover the cost of chemotherapy, medications, imaging, laboratory tests, follow up appointments, and other essential medical expenses so he can begin treatment without delay.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings him one step closer to the treatment he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Every act of generosity gives Armin more hope and more time with the family who loves him.