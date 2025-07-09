Help Arli feel confident again with a smile.

Hi, my name is Arli Sullemun III, and I'm asking for help raising $15,000 for medically necessary dental surgery. Due to ongoing health issues, I need a full restoration of my teeth to improve my health, relieve pain, and restore my ability to eat, speak, and smile with confidence. This isn't a cosmetic procedure—it's something I genuinely need for my overall well-being and quality of life.





The cost is far beyond what I can afford on my own, and insurance does not cover enough to make it possible. That's why I'm reaching out for support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to getting the care I need. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or encouragement you can offer. It truly means more than words can express. As you can notice this is a big deal and i wanna get this out there in general and hopefully people are generous.







