Help Appeal a Landmark Ontario Water Rights Case

La Version Française suit.

Background:

In 2023, I learned that Ottawa's new water metering system would allow the City to collect hourly water consumption data and leak detection information from inside private homes. Before agreeing to the new meter installation, I asked straightforward questions about what data was collected from my household, where this data would be stored, who would have access to it, how long it would be retained, and what safeguards were in place to protect residents' privacy. To this day, I still don't know where this data is stored, who ultimately controls it, or whether it may be stored outside Ontario or Canada. This granular data collection is worrisome to me especially when I heard about Neptune's water meter internal data breach in Hamilton and how Nova Scotia Power resulted in the disclosure of 375,000 residents' identity and bank accounts in 2025.

The City's notices did not include any technical disclosure about these new capabilities,. Instead, they simply advised that participation was mandatory and warned that failure to comply could result in water being disconnected.

On October 7th, 2024, I granted the City access to replace my analogue water meter without the Transmitter due to unresolved privacy, safety, and health concerns. Despite my willingness to accept a new analogue meter, the City disconnected my family's water on November 14th, 2024.

I could not find any appeal mechanism, so I wrote the City three emails asking for water reconnection and for the legal channels to appeal. For nearly four weeks, the City did not answer one single email nor provide the legal channels to appeal while my grandson and I were enduring winter without water. . To provide for our daily needs, I was hauling 5 gallon containers, which resulted in a back injury requiring three months of intensive treatment. The injury significantly increased my hardship and isolation, preventing me from taking my daily walks with my dog, which affected him as well, and from maintaining the social connections with my best friend and neighbours that had been an important part of my daily life.

I filed an injunction and Judicial Review on December 8th, 2024. Our water was temporarily reconnected on the 37th day pending the outcome of the Judicial Review.

After many delays, the Judicial Review was heard on May 25th, 2026.

On June 25th, 2026, the Divisional Court concluded that the City's decision to disconnect my family's water for 37 days in the middle of winter was reasonable and procedurally fair. After careful review of the decision, we believe it contains both factual and legal errors. Therefore, I am preparing a Motion for Leave to Appeal to the Court of Appeal of Ontario.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me continue this fight and ensure, if leave is granted that these issues receive full consideration before the Appeal court.

To proceed with the motion, I must raise funds for several unavoidable legal expenses, including:

Transcripts. Filing fee for the Motion for Leave to Appeal. Legal research and representation.

For nearly two years I have pursued this matter because I believe governments must remain accountable to the law and that essential public services should not be withdrawn arbitrarily.

Thank you for standing with me and helping ensure these important legal questions can be heard.

God created water for all. May justice, compassion, and respect for this essential gift of life prevail for all:

"The poor and needy seek water, but there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst... I will open rivers in high places, and fountains in the midst of the valleys... I will make the wilderness a pool of water, and the dry land springs of water."

— Isaiah 41:17–18 (KJV)

"...Bring water to him who is thirsty..."

— Isaiah 21:14–18 (KJV)

RESOURCES:

Lithium battery fires

-2024, June 4 - South Korea, 23 killed and 8 injured in Aricell lithium thyonyl chloride factory after several batteries exploded leading to a fire - These types of lithium batteries are the ones used in smart water meters

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hwaseong_battery_factory_fire

-2024, September 28 - Montreal - 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries caught fire inside a shipping container. CBC reports that: “Lithium battery fires emit hazardous pollutants like hydrogen fluoride and small particles that can penetrate the lungs…Acute exposure can even lead to a risk of heart attack or stroke..”

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/montreal-lithium-battery-fire-concerns-1.7336652

Data Breaches:

- 2025, March 19, Nova Scotia Power Utility Breach by Ransomware hackers. 375,000 customers' information compromised including SIN # and banking info

-2025, July 31 - Hamilton taxpayers on the hook for full $18.3M cyberattack repair bill...

-2024, March 11 - Expert opinion on Hamilton's cyberattack: "The breach in Hamilton is the latest example of the seriousness of such cyberattacks, which have increasingly targeted municipalities in recent years, said Charles Finlay, executive director of Toronto Metropolitan University's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst.. While Hamilton's critical services have not been affected, cyberattacks on municipal networks can lead to dangerous situations if they tamper with emergency, water and wastewater systems, Finlay said in an interview. Municipalities of all sizes are being targeted because they often hold large amounts of data that can be leveraged to extort significant ransoms, he said...It's no longer a question of if a municipality is going to be attacked -- it's only really a question of when they're going to be attacked," Finlay said. "I would urge us all to recognize that these attacks on municipalities are a wake-up call and we really need to do more now, before we have even more dangerous situation.





Version Française - Contexte

En 2023, j'ai appris que le nouveau système de compteurs d'eau de la Ville d'Ottawa permettrait de recueillir des données horaires sur la consommation d'eau ainsi que des renseignements sur la détection de fuites à l'intérieur des résidences privées. Avant d'accepter l'installation du nouveau compteur, j'ai posé des questions simples sur les données recueillies dans mon domicile, l'endroit où elles seraient conservées, les personnes qui y auraient accès, la durée de leur conservation et les mesures mises en place pour protéger la vie privée des citoyens.

Cette collecte détaillée de données m'inquiète particulièrement à la lumière de la cyberattaque visant les compteurs d'eau Neptune à Hamilton ainsi que de l'attaque contre Nova Scotia Power, qui a entraîné en 2025 la divulgation des renseignements personnels et bancaires de plus de 375 000 clients. Les avis transmis par la Ville ne contenaient aucune information technique expliquant ces nouvelles capacités. Ils indiquaient simplement que la participation était obligatoire et avertissaient qu'un refus entraînerait la coupure du service d'eau.

Le 7 octobre 2024, j'ai autorisé la Ville à remplacer mon compteur d'eau analogique, mais sans installer l'émetteur sans fil, en raison de préoccupations non résolues concernant la protection de la vie privée, la sécurité et la santé. Malgré ma volonté d'accepter un nouveau compteur analogique, la Ville a coupé l'eau de ma famille le 14 novembre 2024.

Ne trouvant aucun mécanisme d'appel, j'ai envoyé trois courriels à la Ville afin de demander le rétablissement du service d'eau ainsi que les recours juridiques disponibles pour contester cette décision. Pendant près de quatre semaines, la Ville n'a répondu à aucun de mes courriels ni indiqué les voies d'appel possibles, alors que mon petit-fils et moi traversions l'hiver sans eau courante.

Pour répondre à nos besoins quotidiens, je devais transporter des contenants de 5 gallons d'eau, ce qui m'a causé une blessure au dos nécessitant trois mois de traitements intensifs. Cette blessure a considérablement aggravé les difficultés et l'isolement que je vivais, m'empêchant de faire mes promenades quotidiennes avec mon chien — ce qui l'a également affecté — et de maintenir les liens avec ma meilleure amie et mes voisins, qui faisaient partie intégrante de mon quotidien.

J'ai déposé une demande d'injonction ainsi qu'une demande de contrôle judiciaire le 8 décembre 2024. Notre service d'eau a été temporairement rétabli le 37e jour, en attendant l'issue du contrôle judiciaire.

Après de nombreux délais, l'audience de contrôle judiciaire a finalement eu lieu le 25 mai 2026.

Le 25 juin 2026, la Cour divisionnaire a conclu que la décision de la Ville de couper l'eau de ma famille pendant 37 jours, au cœur de l'hiver, était raisonnable et conforme à l'équité procédurale. Après une analyse approfondie du jugement, nous croyons qu'il contient des erreurs de fait et de droit. Je prépare donc une requête en autorisation d'appel devant la Cour d'appel de l'Ontario.

Chaque don, quel qu'en soit le montant, m'aidera à poursuivre cette démarche et, si l'autorisation est accordée, à faire en sorte que ces importantes questions juridiques soient pleinement examinées par la Cour d'appel.

Pour présenter cette requête, je dois assumer plusieurs dépenses juridiques inévitables, notamment :

Les transcriptions de l'audience; Les frais judiciaires liés à la requête en autorisation d'appel; La recherche juridique et la représentation par avocat.

Depuis près de deux ans, je poursuis cette démarche parce que je crois que les gouvernements doivent demeurer responsables devant la loi et que les services publics essentiels ne devraient jamais être retirés de façon arbitraire.

Merci de votre soutien et de contribuer à faire en sorte que ces importantes questions juridiques puissent être entendues.

Dieu a créé l'eau pour tous. Puissent la justice, la compassion et le respect de ce don essentiel à la vie prévaloir pour chacun.