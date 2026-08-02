Help Anthony Protect His Parents' House & Property

I have squatters on my parents' property and must get them removed so I can change locks on the house and sell property & house. No free legal help available to me & trying to sell valuable things on eBay but no good results there yet. Have highly recommended lawyer who will handle it for me but need to raise money for initial consultation plus retainer. Need is urgent because squatters have access to house & have prevented locksmith from changing locks. Lawyer will file Ejectment papers which will be served by sheriff's deputies, then case goes before judge. My claim to land/house is unshakeable so should resolve in my favor. Thanks in advance for helping me save my parent's legacy. It's the only hope I have of escaping the poverty for the rest of this lifetime. Once I sell property & house, I promise to pay forward the generosity and kindness shown me by Frens!