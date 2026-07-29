Help Anthony finish his studies

I am writing to share an important milestone in my life and to ask for your support as I take the next major step in my education. As many of you know, pursuing my studies at Umma University has been a long-held dream of mine, and I am fully committed to working hard to achieve my academic goals in law .

While I am incredibly excited about this journey, the financial demands of tuition, fees, and educational expenses are a significant hurdle.

Donate: Any contribution, no matter the size, makes a massive difference and goes directly toward my tuition and academic costs.

Share: If you aren’t able to contribute financially at this time, sharing my campaign link with your network or anyone who believes in supporting education would mean the world to me.

Your encouragement, prayers, and support have always been a cornerstone of my growth. Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and generosity.

With deep gratitude,

Anthony Kaisa

+254728050636