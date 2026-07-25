Help Annie Wilson

Annie Wilson has dedicated over 20 years to helping others heal as a bodywork therapist, touching the lives of thousands with her knowledge and compassion. She has always been there for those in need, offering her skills and support to help people recover and thrive. Since 2021, however, she has faced her own health challenges, searching for answers and trying to heal herself while continuing to care for others.

Recently, Annie received a stage 3 cancer diagnosis. Despite her strength and determination, the journey ahead is daunting, especially with limited funds available for her needs beyond her treatments. Although Annie’s insurance and medical coverage are fairly adequate, the financial burdens that go with being unable to work while receiving months of treatments and surgeries are significant. As a self-employed therapist, Annie does not have disability insurance and needs assistance in paying for food, rent, car payments, gas and other living expenses. We are reaching out to ask for your support during this challenging time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward these expenses and help ease the stress of this new journey. Thank you for any support you can give - it means the world to Annie and everyone who cares about her.