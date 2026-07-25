help anna stay safe and rebuild life in portugal

Hello, my name is anna and i am reaching out with humility to ask for help during one of most difficult times of my life. i currently lives in lisbon. after unexpectedly losing my job i have been searching for new employment every day, but i have not yet found work , my savings have run out and i am now facing an urgent financial crisis,

i need help help covering two essential expenses ,

my rent for coming month so that i don't lose my home .

the fee to renew my resident permit which is necessary for me to remain legally in Portugal and continue looking for work.

asking for help is not easy but i have reached to the point where i can not manage these expenses alone, i am doing everything i can do to improve my situation by applying for jobs and attending interviews whenever possible.

any contribution no matters how small will make a real difference ,

i hope this support will give me the opportunity to stay housed and renew my resident permit and continue working towards financially independent again .

thank you for taking the time to read my story , your kindness , generosity and encouragement mean more than words can express

with heartfelt gratitude

anna