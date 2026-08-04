Help Anna Get to Dallas!

Hello!





Thank you for looking at our fundraiser. Anna is nearly 15 years old, and she is a homeschooler starting her freshman year of high school. Anna is part of the Arizona Teenage Republicans (TARs); she is both the Recording Secretary for the state and Chair of their Women's Caucus. She enjoys cooking, baking, and crocheting.





Anna is headed to the Republican National Committee's historic Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas on Sept 9th and 10th. She will be with some of her fellow TARs as part of the Arizona delegation. This is historic, because the RNC has never before held a midterm Convention. We are super excited for Anna to have the opportunity to attend!





It will cost about $3,000 to go: flight, admission and hotel, and food. It would be a tremendous blessing to have all of the costs covered, but, truly, any help is appreciated. We know that God will provide in some way, even if the provision isn't via GiveSendGo.





Thank you for reading and considering supporting Anna's trip to Dallas!