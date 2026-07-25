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Help Anna Emmons Get To Longmont Colorado

Goal$700 USD
Raised$350 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna Emmons

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anna Emmons

Help Anna Emmons Get To Longmont Colorado

From June 13–19, I will be traveling, with my church (The Well SMTX), to Longmont, Colorado to serve alongside Connection Church on a short-term mission trip. During this week, our team will be involved in ministry efforts such as community outreach, gospel sharing, supporting church programs, and sharing the love of Christ in practical and meaningful ways! Colorado is one of the most unchurched states in the country, with around 40% of residents not identifying with any faith at all!


To make this trip possible, I am in need of approximately $700, which will cover lodging, meals, and ministry expenses. I would be incredibly grateful if you would prayerfully consider partnering with me financially, at any amount the Lord may lead you toward. God has given me a heart for the unbelievers in America, and in areas where people commonly hold fatal misbeliefs about God or have been hurt by religion in the past. These are themes common to Colorado, and I’m excited to see how God has prepared Longmont to receive the gospel and gospel centered care. Additionally, I am looking forward to how God will work during this trip, not only in the lives of those we serve, but also in my own heart as I grow in faith and dependence on Him.


If you would like to receive email updates before and after the trip, please follow the campaign. And, if you would like a thank you letter after the trip, feel free to add your mailing address to your donation!! (the website will ask you if you'd like to do this).


If you feel more comfortable with PayPal, you can also donate to my trip by giving to my PayPal: paypal.me/AnnaEmmons0613



But, you can still support me going on this mission trip without giving money! I would deeply appreciate your prayers for safe travel, for unity on our team, and for God to move powerfully among the lost in Longmont. I have been praying for God to prepare the individuals on this mission team to meet the needs of and be able to answer the questions of those we will meet in Longmont, and for the people of Longmont’s hearts to be prepared to receive the gospel and all else God may have in store for them. So, I would love it if you could join me in praying for that!


Follow this campaign to be notified of prayer requests before and during the trip!!


Note: Because I am accepting donations on multiple platforms, I will close this campaign once I have reached my goal from the total donations I receive.

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