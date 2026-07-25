Help Ann Fix Her Car and Get Back to Work

Hello. I am in between professional jobs due to post pandemic impacts. I had a lot of savings which have run out. In the meantime, I have been doing delivery jobs to keep some income coming in. There has been a lot of wear and tear on the car, which never used to have any major issues. The transmission stopped working and I am open to a cheap used transmission with warranty on labor and the parts.





I am looking for $2400 or someone who can fix the car for me for free so that I can get back to working the delivery jobs and taking care of bills and my family. With the car fixed, it will also help me to look for other types of jobs where I could easily drive to and attend interviews. Once offered a job, I can drive easily to and from work as I keep looking for a professional job.





Thank you so much, any help is welcome. God bless you



