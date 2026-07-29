Help animals thrive and survive

Losing my pet ducks to a dog attack was heartbreaking, but it also sparked a mission to protect other animals in need. With your support, I want to build a safe duck coop, provide nutritious food, and cover vet bills for my pets and others in the community. Every donation helps create a safer, happier world for animals who deserve our love and protection. 🦆💖





Please consider donating or sharing if this cause speaks to you—your kindness can make a real difference. Thank you for being part of this journey with me! #AnimalRescue #SupportPets





https://gofund.me/9c44710a8