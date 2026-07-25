Help Angelo Fight for Healing

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1





If you've ever met Angelo Rodriguez, you know he is the kind of man who quietly puts others before himself. He is a devoted husband to Katrina, an incredible father to their four daughters, a loyal friend, and someone whose steady faith and servant's heart have impacted countless lives.





Today, Angelo is facing the greatest battle of his life.





About a year ago, Angelo was diagnosed with Chronic Neuro Lyme disease that has dramatically changed life for him, Katrina, and their family. Since then, his condition has rapidly progressed. He has lost the ability to speak, walk independently, and care for himself. Today, nearly every basic activity of daily living requires assistance.





Yet through it all, Angelo continues to fight with incredible courage.





He is currently receiving intensive inpatient rehabilitation, where he has already begun making encouraging progress. He has gained 3 pounds, is becoming stronger, and is once again able to stand with assistance using a walker. Every small step forward is a victory, and every day of rehabilitation gives him another opportunity to build strength.





The Rodriguez family is now pursuing a specialized treatment program at Sanoviv Medical Institute in Mexico—a treatment they are prayerfully hopeful will provide another opportunity for healing and recovery.





Unfortunately, this treatment and many of the associated expenses are not covered by insurance.





In addition to the medical costs, the family is facing expenses related to transportation to Mexico, lodging during treatment, specialized medical care, equipment, and many ongoing costs that continue to grow as Angelo's needs increase.





Katrina has devoted her life to caring for her family, and today she is carrying an extraordinary physical, emotional, and financial burden while continuing to believe that God is writing a bigger story.

Their family is now facing medical, transportation, caregiving, and treatment expenses that extend far beyond what insurance will cover. This fundraiser gives friends, family, and the broader community an opportunity to come alongside them during this critical season.





Our goal is to raise $100,000 to help cover the first phase of Angelo's treatment and care, including:

Specialized treatment at Sanoviv Medical Institute Transportation to and from Mexico Lodging and living expenses during treatment Medical equipment and caregiving needs Ongoing medical expenses not covered by insurance Financial support for the Rodriguez family while Angelo continues his fight toward recovery





We believe that prayer changes things.





We also believe that one of the ways God answers prayer is through the generosity of His people.





If you are able to give, thank you. Whether your gift is $25, $250, or $2,500, every contribution helps remove another obstacle so Angelo can focus on healing and Katrina can focus on caring for the man she loves.





If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign and continue praying for Angelo, Katrina, Gabby, Lily, Chloe, and Zoey.





Most of all, we ask you to pray boldly—for wisdom for the doctors, strength for the family, peace through every decision, and complete healing for Angelo.





Thank you for loving the Rodriguez family so well.





"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." Psalm 46:1





For additional information on Angelo: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Fs2G1LnLh/?mibextid=wwXIfr