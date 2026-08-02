Help Angela Continue Her Fight Against Lupus

For more than 13 years, I have been learning how to live with a disease I never expected would become such a big part of my life.





In March 2013, I was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) with nephritis. I was young, and I didn’t fully understand what that diagnosis would mean for the years ahead.





Today, I continue to live with lupus and its complications. I take multiple medications every day, undergo regular medical monitoring, and have experienced hospitalizations and emergency-room visits throughout my journey.





I’m creating this fundraiser because I need help continuing the treatment and care I depend on—not just to treat my illness, but to continue living my life.





Where My Journey Began





This photo was taken in 2014, about a year after my diagnosis.

At that time, I was going through one of the most difficult periods of my life. I was experiencing severe inflammation and edema, losing my hair, and had become so weak that I could barely get up or walk on my own.





I remember being so weak that my Daddy had to carry me from my bed to the ambulance every hospital visits. My legs had become so thin that they were almost as thin as my arms.





I was young, frightened, and still trying to understand what was happening to my body. But I was also surrounded by people who were fighting for me—my family, my doctors, and the people who cared for me.





I didn’t know then how much lupus would change my life, how many medications I would eventually take, or how many times I would have to find the strength to start again.





But I am still here.





And that, in itself, is something I am grateful for.





What Living with Lupus Has Been Like





One of the hardest things I’ve learned is that once you are diagnosed with lupus, life is never quite the same.

There are times when I find myself envious of people—particularly women—who are physically strong and healthy and can live without constantly wondering whether they will have enough energy for the next task, the next appointment, or even the next day. I sometimes wish I could experience that freedom without worrying about getting sick.

I also miss something that once seemed so simple: being out in the sun.

As a teenager, I loved spending time outside. Today, I have to be much more careful because prolonged exposure to sunlight can trigger lupus flares, and it has happened to me.

Lupus still has no cure—at least not yet.

But while this disease has taken many things from me, it has not taken my faith.

I want to extend my life and make the most of it—for my husband, my child, and the people I love.

I want to keep working when my health allows me to. I want to be present for my family. I want to watch my child grow. I want to keep making memories.

I want to stay.

I want to keep living.

I want to be here for my family.

And I want to give myself the best chance of doing that.





When Lupus Doesn’t Just Affect the Body





Living with lupus has affected more than my physical health. Over the years, I have also experienced anxiety and panic attacks.

When you live with a chronic illness that can change unexpectedly, there is an emotional weight that people don’t always see. Sometimes I wonder what my body will do next, whether I will have enough strength tomorrow, or whether an ordinary day might suddenly become a trip to the emergency room.

In May 2026, I was rushed to the Emergency Room at around 3:00 in the morning during another frightening episode.

I have learned that being strong doesn’t mean I am never afraid.

Sometimes I am afraid.

Sometimes I am exhausted.

Sometimes I ask God, “How much longer?”

But I can be afraid and still have faith. I can be tired and still keep going. I can have difficult days and still be grateful for another day of life.

Lupus has changed many parts of my life, but it has never taken away my hope.





My Life Today





What I want is actually very simple.

I want to keep living and be in the best state of health I can be so I can continue being the best wife and mother I can be for my family.

I currently work part-time from home as a virtual assistant. I would love to take on more work and contribute more financially to our family, but my health often makes that difficult. Some days I am physically weak, and there are times when I feel mentally and emotionally exhausted.

Still, I try.

I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, and I cherish my church family. Sometimes these simple things take more energy than other people might realize, but they are also what make life meaningful to me.

I want to continue helping my husband provide for our family and build a better future for our child.

An ordinary day for me can mean going to sleep tired and waking up still tired.

A good day is when I wake up with a little more energy, a little less pain, and enough strength to do the things I want to do.

Even on difficult days, I remind myself:

Life is still good.

God is still good.

I don’t need a perfect life. I simply want the opportunity to keep living it.





Why I Need Help





My medical expenses are ongoing.

I currently spend approximately ₱1,500 every week on maintenance medications and prescriptions—around ₱78,000 a year just for medication.

Medication is only part of the picture. I also need regular consultations and laboratory tests to monitor my condition. When my health deteriorates, emergency-room visits and hospitalizations can create expenses that are difficult for our family to anticipate.

I also need enough nutritious food to properly nourish myself while living with a chronic illness.

I work part-time from home and do what I can to contribute to our family, but my health limits how much work I can take on.

I’m not asking for help because I have stopped trying. I’m asking because I am trying to keep going.





How Your Support Will Help





The goal of this fundraiser is $10,000 USD. Your support will help me with:

💊 Medications and prescriptions — an ongoing weekly expense.

🧪 Medical consultations, laboratory tests, and monitoring — important for managing lupus and kidney involvement.

🏥 Emergency care and hospitalization — to help our family prepare for unexpected medical expenses.

🥗 Nutritious food and daily health needs — because caring for my health also means being able to properly nourish my body.

❤️ Ongoing care — so I can continue being a wife, mother, worker when my health allows, and an active part of my family and community.

I know $10,000 is a significant goal. But my medical journey is ongoing, and these expenses do not disappear after one prescription or one hospital stay.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help lighten the financial burden.

If you cannot donate, sharing my story, keeping me in your prayers, or simply taking the time to read this means more to me than you may realize.





My Faith and Hope





I have hope because I have the Lord—Jesus, my God.

My faith is not based on the promise that life will always be easy or that I will never get sick again. My hope comes from knowing who God is and knowing that He has carried me this far.

Even if I don’t receive complete healing in this lifetime, I know that one day I will. And honestly, even that would be enough.

He is my peace. He is what keeps me going when my world feels like it is falling apart.

My joy does not come from what this world can give me. My joy comes from Him who gave me life.

There have been moments in my journey when I felt that I had been given another chance to live. I sometimes call them my second life, my third life, even my fourth life.

I have seen God move mountains in my life. I have seen Him carry me through moments when I didn’t know how I would make it through.

Because I have seen Him do it before, I believe I will see Him do it again.

I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I know who holds my future.

While I am still here, I want to live this life as fully as I can—to love my husband, raise my child, work when my health allows, spend time with the people God has placed in my life, and continue serving Him.

If this fundraiser gives me more stability or simply helps me continue receiving the care I need, I will be deeply grateful.

Whatever happens, I know that my life is ultimately in God’s hands.

All the glory belongs to Him.





A Personal Thank You





If you have made it this far, thank you.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and see the person behind the diagnosis.

Whether you have known me for years, are a friend from another season of my life, a family member, or someone I have never had the privilege of meeting, I am truly grateful that you stopped here and listened.

If you are able to give, your generosity means more to me than I can fully put into words. Your support will help me continue receiving the treatment and care I need, but it also reminds me that I don’t have to carry this journey alone.

And if you cannot give financially, please don’t feel bad. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing my story with someone who might be able to help are gifts I will treasure.

I know everyone has their own struggles, responsibilities, and burdens. So when someone chooses to give a part of what they have to help me, I do not take that kindness lightly.





Thank you for helping me keep going.

Thank you for believing that my life is worth fighting for.

Thank you for standing with me in this season.

Most of all, thank you for being part of my story.





Whatever happens, I will continue to choose hope, cherish the life I’ve been given, and give God all the glory.





With a grateful heart,

Angela M. ❤️