Help Andy Get Legal Representation

My name is Andy. I'm a 68-year-old retired Texas school teacher. For nearly four decades, I taught adult rehab students that dignity, patience, and honest work can change a life.





Today, I'm the one asking for help.





Help Me Get Justice





When my father passed away, he left behind property meant to be shared among all of his children. Eight years later, I am still seeking justice to receive what he intended for me.





In 8 years, I have not received a single penny of my father's legacy.





I never expected to be in a courtroom at this stage of my life. I certainly never expected the person standing against me to be the same family I once helped when they had no one.





But here I am.





Why This Is Urgent





Critical hearings are approaching, including one in a High Court. Without proper legal representation in that courtroom, eight years of hard work could be undone in a single afternoon.





I have carried this for as long as I can. Now I realize I must have proper legal representation to see it through.





What Your Support Does





Every dollar goes toward attorney fees, court costs, and related expenses needed to have my case heard fairly and obtain justice.





That's it. No charity. No pity. Just a retired teacher asking for a fair chance to be heard in court for justice.





Total & 100% Transparency





I will share publicly available case information directly from the court portal privately with any verified donor who asks — you can verify this is real.





I will send updates after each hearing to verified donors who want them.





Every dollar goes to legal costs and related expenses to obtain justice for my inheritance. Nothing else.





Why This Matters





For many decades, I taught my students that the truth eventually wins. Today, I am trying to prove that is still true — not just for me, but for anyone who has ever stood alone against something bigger than themselves.





Whether you can give $20 or $500, you're not funding a lawsuit. You're helping me finish the last chapter of my father's story the way he wanted it written.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring.





— Andy

Retired Teacher, Texas





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En Español / In Spanish

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HISTORIA:

Mi nombre es Andy. Soy un maestro jubilado de Texas de 68 años. Durante casi cuatro décadas, enseñé a estudiantes adultos de rehabilitación que la dignidad, la paciencia y el trabajo honesto pueden cambiar una vida.





Hoy, soy yo quien pide ayuda.





Ayúdenme a Obtener Justicia





Cuando mi padre falleció, dejó una propiedad destinada a ser compartida entre todos sus hijos. Ocho años después, aún estoy buscando justicia para recibir lo que él quiso dejarme.





En 8 años, no he recibido un solo centavo del legado de mi padre.





Nunca esperé estar en un tribunal a esta edad. Y ciertamente nunca esperé que quienes estuvieran del otro lado fueran la misma familia a la que una vez ayudé cuando no tenían a nadie.





Pero aquí estoy.





Por Qué Es Urgente





Audiencias críticas se acercan, incluyendo una en un Tribunal Superior. Sin una representación legal adecuada en esa sala, ocho años de duro trabajo podrían deshacerse en una sola tarde.





He cargado esto por mi cuenta todo lo que he podido. Ahora me doy cuenta de que debo tener representación legal adecuada para llevarlo hasta el final.





Lo Que Hace Su Apoyo





Cada dólar va hacia honorarios de abogados, costos judiciales y gastos relacionados necesarios para que mi caso sea escuchado con justicia y obtener la justicia que busco.





Eso es todo. Sin caridad. Sin lástima. Solo un maestro jubilado pidiendo una oportunidad justa de ser escuchado en el tribunal por justicia.





Transparencia Total y 100%





Compartiré información del caso disponible públicamente directamente del portal judicial en privado con cualquier donante que lo solicite — usted puede verificar que esto es real.

Enviaré actualizaciones después de cada audiencia a los donantes que las quieran.

Cada dólar va a costos legales y gastos relacionados para obtener justicia por mi herencia. Nada más.

Por Qué Esto Importa





Durante muchas décadas, enseñé a mis estudiantes que la verdad eventualmente gana. Hoy, lucho para demostrar que eso sigue siendo cierto — no solo para mí, sino para cualquiera que alguna vez se haya enfrentado solo a algo más grande que él.





Ya sea que done $20 o $500, no está financiando una demanda. Me está ayudando a terminar el último capítulo de la historia de mi padre como él quería que se escribiera.





Gracias por leer. Gracias por importarle.





— Andy

Maestro Jubilado, Texas



