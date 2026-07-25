Help Andy 78: God Moment for Car, Church & Dignity

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,





My name is Todd, and I’m reaching out on behalf of my dear friend Andy. Andy is 78 years old, a faithful man who loves the Lord and has quietly walked with Jesus for many years. He attends church and community whenever he can, but right now those lifelines feel very far away.





Andy lives alone on a fixed Social Security income. His family has all gone home to be with the Lord, and his circle of close friends is small. A few years ago he broke his foot and battled a serious infection; he now walks with a cane. His 1974 Volkswagen Beetle—the only transportation he has—recently stopped running because the starter failed. Without it, he cannot easily get to the pharmacy for his medications, buy groceries, or gather with his church family and men’s group. Even simple things like deodorant and basic personal care items have become difficult for him to afford.





His driver’s license also expired and renewing it feels overwhelming on his tight budget and with his health considerations.





Andy is faithfully stretching every dollar of his Social Security each month. He quietly makes difficult decisions—choosing which medications he can fill this month, what groceries he can buy, and even keeping his utilities as low as possible to make ends meet. With summer approaching and the Arizona heat rising, he is pinching pennies just to stay ahead of rising costs. The broken car has made these choices even heavier, because he can no longer easily get to lower-cost stores or receive the support of his church community.





Andy is a man of quiet dignity. He doesn’t complain, he doesn't want to be a burden to others. He simply does without. But we know from Scripture that our God sees every hidden burden His children carry. James 1:27 reminds us that “pure and undefiled religion before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction…” Andy has no family left on this earth. He is one of the vulnerable ones the Lord calls us to care for with compassion and practical help.





This is where I believe God may be inviting us into a God moment.





We are actively pursuing longer-term, sustainable help through local programs—utility assistance, possible housing support, and transportation resources—so Andy can have stability for years to come. But right now he needs immediate help to get his car running again so he can return to church, pick up his medications, buy groceries, and reconnect with his brothers in Christ.

We are also praying specifically:

For the Lord to provide exactly what is needed for the car repair For wisdom and favor as we help Andy with his expired driver’s license For Andy’s heart to be encouraged and for his faith to be strengthened through this season That this effort would be a tangible answer to Andy’s own prayers and a reminder that he is not forgotten by his Heavenly Father or his family in the faith





“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





If the Lord stirs your heart to give financially toward the car repair and basic essentials, every gift will be used with care and transparency. I will post regular updates so you can see exactly how God is moving and how your prayers and gifts are being stewarded.





Amazon Wish List (specific items including the VW Beetle starter and seat cover): https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1IYSCDU1YYE45?ref_=wl_share





If you have physical items or resources to offer (additional car parts for a 1974 Beetle, personal care items, or other practical help), please email me directly at toadsteraz@gmail.com. I will respond personally and we can arrange everything privately and respectfully.

Andy would never ask for help himself. But as the body of Christ, we get to step in and show him he is seen, loved, and provided for by his Heavenly Father—and by his family in the faith.





Thank you for praying with us and for considering how the Lord might use you in this God moment.





With gratitude and hope in Christ, Todd