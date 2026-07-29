Help Andrew Anaya Fight for His Future

Stand With Andrew Anaya – Legal Defense Fund

On November 21, 2025, an incident at a Circle K in Tucson changed Andrew Anaya’s life forever. He is now facing serious criminal charges, with his trial set for June 8, 2026.

In a matter of seconds, Andrew found himself in a situation no one expects to face. While the full facts will be decided in court, Andrew has maintained that he acted in a moment of crisis. Like every American, he is entitled to a fair trial, due process, and the ability to defend himself properly.

But justice comes at a cost.

Andrew is now facing mounting legal expenses that are quickly becoming overwhelming. Preparing for a case of this magnitude requires extensive resources, expert witnesses, and a dedicated legal team. The financial burden alone can make it difficult for anyone to fight for their future.

That’s why we are asking for your help.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about one person — it’s about ensuring that a member of our community has the support and resources needed to stand up in court and have his voice heard.

No one should have to face something like this alone.

How You Can Help

Donate whatever you can — every dollar truly makes a difference Share this fundraiser with your network Keep Andrew and his family in your prayers

All funds raised will be sent directly to Andrew Anaya’s attorneys ( Law Offices of Christopher Scileppi) to help him pay the mounting legal fees, which are likely to be significant. The creation of this GiveSendGo fundraising campaign was approved by Andrew Anaya.

This fundraiser is strictly for legal defense and related expenses.

Your support right now can help ensure Andrew has the strong defense he needs during the most critical time of his life.

Thank you for standing with Andrew.

— Team Andrew Anaya