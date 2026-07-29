Help Andrea Get back on her feet

Driving down I-75 today Andrea's car started smoking so she pulled over to the side of the road. Upon stopping she saw flames coming from under the hood, her and her brother quickly jumped from the car, just in time for it to completely burst into flames. She had nearly everything she owned in that car. Not only did she lose her only means of transportation, but she lost all of her personal belongings. We are all beyond thankful that she escaped without a scratch. Her belongings will be replaced but she is irreplaceable. Even the tiniest amount will help her get back on her feet. If you are able to donate clothes or any personal items feel free to reach out to me to meet up.





Thank you for all of your love for Andrea