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Help Andre Slocumb Fight For Justice

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$30 USD

Fundraiser created byVanessa Gissentanner

Help Andre Slocumb Fight For Justice

My name is Andre' La'Var Slocumb, and I am seeking to raise $50,000 to retain experienced appellate and post-conviction counsel to help challenge my conviction and ensure that my case receives a full and fair review through the legal system.

In May 2024, I was convicted in Houston County, Georgia, of charges arising from the death of Anthony Tyrone Presley. Since the beginning of this case, I have maintained my innocence and have continued to pursue every lawful avenue available to challenge what I believe were serious errors that occurred during the investigation, prosecution, and trial.

The appellate process is often the last meaningful opportunity to expose constitutional violations, legal errors, unreliable evidence, and failures that may have affected the outcome of a trial. Unfortunately, pursuing justice after conviction requires significant financial resources that I simply do not have.

My appeal and post-conviction efforts involve numerous issues that I believe deserve careful judicial review, including concerns regarding:

• The reliability and admissibility of evidence presented at trial

• Alleged constitutional violations during the investigation

• Questions surrounding search warrant procedures and evidence collection

• The handling of witness testimony and credibility issues

• Discovery-related concerns and access to evidence

• The withholding of information relating to a confidential informant

• Juror-related concerns raised during and after trial

• Claims of ineffective assistance of counsel

• Alleged prosecutorial misconduct and other trial irregularities

I am not asking anyone to determine my guilt or innocence. I am asking for the opportunity to have these issues fully investigated and properly presented before the courts by qualified legal professionals.

Why I Need Your Help

The cost of pursuing an appeal is substantial. Experienced appellate attorneys often spend hundreds of hours reviewing transcripts, investigating claims, researching legal precedent, preparing motions, conducting hearings, and litigating complex constitutional issues.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used exclusively for:

• Retaining experienced appellate and post-conviction attorneys

• Obtaining, reviewing, and analyzing trial transcripts and court records

• Legal research and case investigation

• Expert consultation and case evaluation when necessary

• Court costs and litigation expenses

• Preparation of appellate briefs, motions, and post-conviction filings

Every contribution, regardless of amount, helps move me closer to obtaining the legal representation necessary to present my case effectively.

Why This Matters

Our justice system is built on the principle that every person deserves a fair trial and meaningful appellate review. Appeals exist because courts recognize that mistakes can occur and that convictions should be carefully scrutinized when substantial legal questions are raised.

I am committed to pursuing my case through lawful and respectful means. I believe the issues surrounding my conviction deserve thorough examination, and I am asking for your support in helping me secure the resources necessary to continue that fight.

If you are unable to donate, I respectfully ask that you share this campaign with your family, friends, social networks, churches, community organizations, and anyone who believes in fairness, due process, and equal access to justice.

Your support, prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me pursue justice through the appellate process.

With gratitude,

Andre' La'Var Slocumb

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