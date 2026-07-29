Help Andes Rescuers Team get outfitted and trained

Help Us Train and Equip Heroes Saving Lives in the Peru Mountains

We are Rescue Tactics and Training, dedicated to mastering high-angle, technical, and wilderness rescue operations. We are currently working and training alongside the renowned Andes Rescue Team — the volunteer experts who perform daring rescues in Machu Picchu, Peru.

Our mission is clear: Be prepared when lives are on the line. Whether responding to hikers in distress, mud slide victims, or tourists in remote areas, proper training and gear make the difference between tragedy and a successful rescue.

Why We Need Your Support

Rescue Equipment and Upgrades: They urgently need modern technical rescue gear, protective clothing, medical supplies, and reliable comms systems that can withstand extreme conditions. Advanced Training: Hands-on sessions with Andes Rescue Team experts in mountain rescue techniques, mud slide rescue, water rescue and more. These collaborations build real-world skills that save lives — but travel, instructors, and specialized courses cost money.

Every donation directly funds safer, more effective rescue operations and all funds go to this venture.