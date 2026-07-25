GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Anastasija Continue Her Treatment Journey

GoalRSD 1,000,000 RSD
RaisedRSD 73,000 RSD

Fundraiser created byPetar Serbanovic

Fundraiser funds will be received by Natasa Ristic

Help Anastasija Continue Her Treatment Journey

Anastasija Ristić has been fighting kidney cell carcinoma since 2022. Her battle has been long, painful, and exhausting for the whole family.

Natasa Ristic, who will receive the funds, is Anastasija’s mother. She is directly responsible for helping coordinate Anastasija’s care, travel, medical documents, and treatment-related needs.

By God’s mercy, Anastasija was accepted for treatment and medical evaluation in a research hospital in the United States, after there were no real options left for her in Serbia. The main treatment itself is not being charged to the family, but the surrounding costs are still very heavy.

Since 2022, Anastasija has gone through three major surgeries. One kidney was removed, as well as a vertebra from her spine. Her illness has returned before, and she now needs regular scans, blood tests, private medical consultations, and follow-up evaluations every three months, all coordinated with the medical team in America.

In July, Anastasija needs to travel again for disease assessment, together with one parent. The family also has ongoing costs for private diagnostics in Serbia, travel, accommodation, documents, and medical support.

Her parents do not have stable work. Since Anastasija became ill, they have sold what they could and are now living as tenants. Their parish priest has blessed this fundraising effort, and they are asking people of good will to help according to their ability.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps Anastasija continue her care and gives strength to her family in this difficult fight.

May God bless everyone who prays, shares, or donates.

Funds will be used for:

Private medical scans and laboratory tests

Travel expenses for medical assessment

Accommodation and basic living costs during treatment-related travel

Medical consultations and documentation

Psychological support connected to the long-term illness

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve