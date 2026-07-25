Help Anastasija Continue Her Treatment Journey

Anastasija Ristić has been fighting kidney cell carcinoma since 2022. Her battle has been long, painful, and exhausting for the whole family.

Natasa Ristic, who will receive the funds, is Anastasija’s mother. She is directly responsible for helping coordinate Anastasija’s care, travel, medical documents, and treatment-related needs.

By God’s mercy, Anastasija was accepted for treatment and medical evaluation in a research hospital in the United States, after there were no real options left for her in Serbia. The main treatment itself is not being charged to the family, but the surrounding costs are still very heavy.

Since 2022, Anastasija has gone through three major surgeries. One kidney was removed, as well as a vertebra from her spine. Her illness has returned before, and she now needs regular scans, blood tests, private medical consultations, and follow-up evaluations every three months, all coordinated with the medical team in America.

In July, Anastasija needs to travel again for disease assessment, together with one parent. The family also has ongoing costs for private diagnostics in Serbia, travel, accommodation, documents, and medical support.

Her parents do not have stable work. Since Anastasija became ill, they have sold what they could and are now living as tenants. Their parish priest has blessed this fundraising effort, and they are asking people of good will to help according to their ability.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps Anastasija continue her care and gives strength to her family in this difficult fight.

May God bless everyone who prays, shares, or donates.

Funds will be used for:

Private medical scans and laboratory tests

Travel expenses for medical assessment

Accommodation and basic living costs during treatment-related travel

Medical consultations and documentation

Psychological support connected to the long-term illness