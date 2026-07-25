Help anahi beat cancer Leukemia

my daughter Anahi was 4 months when we found out she was diagnosed with cancer ALL leukemia she’s been fighting for more than a year she had lots of lumbar puncture bone marrow biopsy anahi did cart t she was in remission but then she relapsed we are trying to get her to transplant we are praying that she beats her aggressive cancer dad lost his job due to him staying with our daughter during her difficult time we are financially struggling at the moment and since I been with our daughter at bedside I’m not able to work or provide because I have to stay here for her Anahi also has a big brother who’s 2 years old named Noah





sadly we recently haven’t received any good news about our daughter sadly her bone marrow isn’t responding to chemotherapy it’s 80% in her bone the doctors wanna stop treatment options for her we have palliative team around to help with treatment for long term life we have decided to do another round of intensive chemo we are praying for a miracle