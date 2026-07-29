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Help an Unemployed Single-Mother Nurse.

Goal₱30,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byShane Pendatun

Help an Unemployed Single-Mother Nurse.

“With God all things are possible.” — Matthew 19:26


Dear Friends,

I am reaching out with faith, hope, and humility to ask for your support during a difficult but promising season in my life.

I am an unemployed registered nurse and a single mother devoted to caring for my young son. Although I am facing financial hardship, I continue to trust in God’s guidance and provision as I work toward creating a brighter future for our family.

Through prayer, perseverance, and determination, I have been given an opportunity to continue an immigration and employment process that could lead to a stable nursing career and a better life for my son and me. Before I can proceed to the Embassy interview, I must first complete the required IELTS (International English Language Testing System) examination. This examination is an essential requirement for employment and immigration processing, but the testing fees and preparation costs are beyond what I can currently afford.


Recently, I received encouraging news that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is interested in hiring me once I successfully complete the required testing and employment requirements. This opportunity represents hope, stability, and the chance to use my nursing skills to care for others while providing a secure future for my son.


Hospitals throughout the Los Angeles area continue to need qualified nurses to help meet patient care demands. By completing the necessary requirements and becoming eligible for employment, I hope to contribute my skills, compassion, and dedication in a profession where healthcare workers remain in high demand.


After successfully completing the IELTS requirement, I must travel to the capital city for my Embassy interview and complete several additional steps in the process. Together, these expenses create a financial burden that is difficult for me to overcome on my own.


I pray each day for the strength to keep moving forward and for the resources needed to complete this journey. Your generosity can help answer those prayers.


Funds raised will help cover:


* IELTS examination fees and preparation expenses

* Embassy and visa fees

* Required documentation and processing costs

* Medical examination expenses

* Transportation and local travel

* Travel from my province to the capital city for the Embassy interview

* Temporary accommodation and meals during the process

* Essential care and support for my son while I attend appointments


Fundraising Goal: $1,000


Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help relieve financial burdens and allow me to focus on completing the requirements for this opportunity. Most importantly, it will help provide hope and stability for my son.


If you are unable to donate, I would be grateful for your prayers. Please pray for successful completion of the IELTS examination, safe travel, a successful Embassy interview, wisdom in every decision, and God’s continued provision for my son and me.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you for your kindness, compassion, and willingness to help others in need.


Prayer


Heavenly Father,


Thank You for Your love, mercy, and faithfulness. Please guide every step of this journey. Open the doors that are meant to be opened, provide the resources needed to overcome each obstacle, and watch over my son and me. Grant us strength when we are discouraged, peace when we are anxious, and hope for the future. Bless the people who support and pray for us, and multiply their kindness in their own lives.


In Jesus’ name, Amen.


With heartfelt gratitude,


A devoted mother and nurse pursuing a better future for her son

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