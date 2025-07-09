Help an Orphaned Mother-to-Be Give Her Baby a Bett





She is just 5 months pregnant, and life has already placed an enormous burden on her shoulders.

She lost both of her parents and now has no family support except for her younger sister.





The father of her unborn baby is no longer present, leaving her to face this journey alone.

Today, she is struggling to afford basic needs, antenatal care, proper nutrition, and the essentials she’ll need before welcoming her baby.





We’re raising funds to help provide:

Antenatal and medical care Food and basic living expenses Baby essentials before delivery A little stability during this difficult season

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference.





If you’re unable to donate, please help by sharing her story. Your kindness could give both mother and child a better future.





https://vm.tiktok.com/ZN8enwJ9T/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbd0Wv_q8NO/?igsh=eTM0bGI5bWMyd3ky





Thank you for choosing compassion.



