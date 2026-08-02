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Help an Orphaned Family of 7 Children Survive Life

GoalSAR 10,000 SAR
RaisedSAR 0 SAR

Fundraiser created byAbdulaziz Muqdam

Help an Orphaned Family of 7 Children Survive Life


My name is Abdulaziz , and I am reaching out with a broken heart and a humble request for help.

I am an orphan, and I have six younger siblings who depend on me. Since losing our parents, life has become an endless struggle. We are trying our best to survive, but the weight of our responsibilities has become too heavy for us to carry alone.

We are facing serious financial difficulties and growing debts caused by basic necessities that every family deserves: rent for our home, electricity bills, education expenses, clothes, food, and daily living costs.

The hardest moments come when one of us becomes sick. Sometimes we cannot take a family member to a doctor, hospital, or even buy necessary medicine because we simply do not have enough money. Watching someone you love suffer while you are unable to help is one of the most painful feelings a person can experience.

My younger siblings still have dreams. They want to study, grow, and build a better future, but our difficult circumstances make every day a battle.

I am not asking for luxury or a better life beyond our needs. I am only asking for a chance to provide my family with safety, food, education, healthcare, and a little hope after years of hardship.

Any amount of support, no matter how small, can make a life-changing difference for us. Your kindness can help us pay our debts, keep our home, continue our education, and face tomorrow with hope instead of fear.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, share it, or offer any support. Your compassion means more to us than words can express.


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