Help an injured single dad keep daughter safe

Help an Injured Single Dad Keep His 3-Year-Old Daughter Safe & Housed 🚨

Goal: $8,500

Hi, my name is Jim. I never imagined I’d be in a position where I’d have to ask for help like this, but right now, I’m doing everything I can just to hold things together for my 3-year-old daughter.

I’m a single father, and she is my entire world. Every decision I make is for her—her safety, her happiness, her future. But recently, everything changed when I was injured at work. Since then, I’ve been struggling financially, and with limited income coming in, I’ve fallen behind on essential bills. Despite doing everything I can to stay afloat, I’ve reached a point where I can’t do this alone.

What hurts the most is the fear… the fear of not being able to give her a stable home, of not knowing how I’m going to cover the next bill, and of letting her down when she depends on me for everything. She looks at me like I can fix anything—and right now, I’m trying my hardest to prove that’s still true.

Being injured has made even the simplest things harder, but giving up isn’t an option when she’s counting on me. I’m asking for help to get through this moment so I can heal, get back to work, and continue providing for her the way she deserves.

💛 How the funds will be used:

$3,500 – Rent & housing stability (to prevent falling further behind)

$1,500 – Transportation (car expenses so I can return to work once recovered)

$1,200 – Utilities & essential bills

$1,300 – Food, childcare, and daily needs for my daughter

$1,000 – Medical expenses & recovery support

Every dollar will go directly toward keeping a roof over her head and stability in her life while I recover and work to get back on my feet.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, it would mean more than I can ever express. If you can’t, please consider sharing this—sometimes that alone can reach someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give. You’re helping a little girl stay safe and a father keep going when things feel overwhelming.

❤️ — Jim