Help an injured husband and dad

My name is Jennaya and I am a good friend of the Barricks and am honored to be putting this fundraiser together for them. They are truly two of the kindest and humblest people that we know.

Nick badly injured his back on July 3 and ended up in Urgent Care due to excruciating, debilitating pain and is unable to work for a while.

If we can raise at least $10,000, this would help alleviate a bit of the financial stress on them, pay for some of the medical bills accumulating for Nick, as well as numerous daily expenses that the Barricks have.

Julie is expecting their 4th baby in a few weeks so this will help them get on top of that too!

David, my husband and a good friend of Nick and Julie’s, will drop off an envelope of the cash donations to them hopefully this week! God reward you for helping!