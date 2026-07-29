Help an Honors ICT Student Get a Programming Lapto

My name is Jhonsen Camomot, an 18-year-old Senior High School student in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) strand from Valencia City, Bukidnon, Philippines. I am consistently a "With High Honors" student, and coding is my ultimate passion. I spend my days practicing software logic in C#, SQL, and Java, dreaming of becoming a professional systems developer to break the cycle of poverty in my family.

However, behind my high grades is a deep, frustrating emotional struggle. My parents are minimum-wage earners, and despite their hardest sacrifices, they simply cannot afford a programming laptop. Because of this, I am forced to write my code templates on sheets of paper or use highly limited applications on my mobile phone just to keep learning. It is incredibly painful and stressful to have the passion and the mental capacity to build software, yet be completely paralyzed and left behind because I do not have the proper hardware.

Watching my classmates easily complete their tasks on computers while I struggle on a small phone screen has been emotionally draining and heavy on my mental well-being. But I refuse to give up. This campaign is my last hope to change my reality.

The funds raised will be strictly used to buy a durable, high-performance developer laptop that can smoothly run Visual Studio, SQL Server, and other heavy compilation tools. This hardware will not only save my current studies but will also serve as my primary tool as I transition into college to pursue a degree in Information Science and Engineering. Your generosity will not just buy a machine; it will rescue an aspiring developer from absolute limitations and give me the emotional strength to keep fighting for my dreams. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and God bless.







