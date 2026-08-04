Help an Honest Entrepreneur Rebuild After Betrayal

I'm raising funds to help a woman recover from severe financial hardship after a trusted business partner allegedly deceived her, concealed unlawful activity, and financially shut her out of a business she helped build.





As a result, her home went into foreclosure, her vehicle was repossessed, bills and credit accounts went unpaid, her credit was severely damaged, and significant debt accumulated.





These funds will help with housing, transportation, essential living expenses, debt recovery, and credit rebuilding. Your support would mean so much as she works toward the stability she needs to move forward while developing a new compliance company founded on honesty, transparency, and lawful business practices.





Thank you for standing with her.